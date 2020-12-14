TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Glen Head ranch on the market for $599,100

The home is set back from the traffic.

The home is set back from the traffic. Credit: Rob Cuni Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A ranch-style home that dates back to 1948 is on the market in Glen Head for $599,100. The annual property taxes are $12,499.

Sitting on a 0.29-acre lot, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has an oversized front porch with four large archways. Recent updates include a new boiler, electric, heating and air conditioning, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, floors, high-hat lighting and windows.

The home is away from the traffic, notes listing agent Anna Beigelman, of EXIT Realty Premier.

"It’s a pretty busy road," Beigelman says. "The address is Glen Cove Road, but the house is actually set back quite a bit. You go on this little bridge from Glen Cove Road and then there’s just two houses there. And, there’s trees, so you’re not exposed to the road. You’re not seeing all the cars. It’s pretty private and it’s up on a hill, too."

The lower level is a walkout, street-level basement, where an additional bedroom can be added, Beigelman says.

The home, in the North Shore School District, is close to six country clubs with golf courses, two arboretums, beaches, parks, Old Westbury Gardens, three universities, three hospitals, and both the Glen Head and Greenvale LIRR stations, Beigelman notes.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County shows off its Mack truck snow Forecast: Rain-snow mix today before major snowstorm Wednesday
From left, Steve Lucas, treasurer of the Greater Brookhaven, county developing plan to buy 1700s property
Northwell's $6 million cancer institute in Riverhead is Northwell Health opening $6.2M cancer care center
Mae Geddis of Roosevelt, a lifelong Long Islander, With vaccine, a challenge: Convincing the skeptics
President Donald Trump is tossed a golf ball Janison: Trump and the sense of endless entitlement
A Suffolk County police crime scene truck at Cops: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Copiague deli
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search