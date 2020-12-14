Glen Head ranch on the market for $599,100

A ranch-style home that dates back to 1948 is on the market in Glen Head for $599,100. The annual property taxes are $12,499.

Sitting on a 0.29-acre lot, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has an oversized front porch with four large archways. Recent updates include a new boiler, electric, heating and air conditioning, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, floors, high-hat lighting and windows.

The home is away from the traffic, notes listing agent Anna Beigelman, of EXIT Realty Premier.

"It’s a pretty busy road," Beigelman says. "The address is Glen Cove Road, but the house is actually set back quite a bit. You go on this little bridge from Glen Cove Road and then there’s just two houses there. And, there’s trees, so you’re not exposed to the road. You’re not seeing all the cars. It’s pretty private and it’s up on a hill, too."

The lower level is a walkout, street-level basement, where an additional bedroom can be added, Beigelman says.

The home, in the North Shore School District, is close to six country clubs with golf courses, two arboretums, beaches, parks, Old Westbury Gardens, three universities, three hospitals, and both the Glen Head and Greenvale LIRR stations, Beigelman notes.