A five-bedroom house on four acres nestled along a nature preserve in Greenlawn is on the market for $3.3 million.

The Grace Estates on Arbutus Road is adjacent to the Edwin and Gertrude Grace Nature Preserve, which provides a lush green backdrop for the landscaped getaway.

The house has four full bathrooms, two partial bathrooms, a three-car garage with two car lifts, a pool, deck, tennis court, and screened dining and sleeping porches.

“You’ve got this beautiful lushness in the valley that opens up to the view of the Long Island Sound,” said listing agent Donna M. Loring of Coldwell Banker. “It’s just incredible.”

Built in 1903, the house has since been completely renovated but details like its three fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, wood beams and other custom woodwork remain.

“It was a lodge, it was a summer place, it was rustic,” she said. A large portion of the 4 acres is wooded.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The property also has a one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage that the current owners rent out.

Loring sees the potential for an office or studio

Taxes on the property in the Harborfields Central School District are $32,843.

“It really is this incredible, exclusive hideaway that’s modernized and it’s an hour away from Manhattan.”