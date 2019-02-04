The historic Grassmere Inn in Westhampton Beach has come on the market for $2.55 million.

The 20-room inn was built in 1885, says listing agent Adriana Jurcev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The 6,599-square-foot house contains a living room, formal dining room, kitchen, laundry room, two staff bedrooms and an owner’s two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment.

The just-over-an-acre property includes a separate 2,100-square-foot, two-story house with four guest rooms with baths and two guest suites, each with one bedroom, living room and bathroom.