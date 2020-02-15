An expanded ranch-style home is listing in the Lake Success village of Great Neck for $2.5 million. The annual property taxes are $26,608.

The house is in the village of Lake Success Country Club community, says listing agent Edna Mashaal of Edna Mashaal Realty. “It has custom interiors. It has a pool in the backyard. It’s in close proximity to Northern [Boulevard] and LIE,” she says.

The Lake Success Country Club has an 18-hole golf course, pool, tennis, clubhouse, gym, private police force and six-day garbage pickup, Mashaal notes. “That’s what makes it special,” she says.

Located on .22 acres, the 3,041-square-foot home has a stone exterior with slate roof, five bedrooms, 4½ baths, a front hall staircase with elaborate wrought-iron detail, a kitchen with granite counters, a dining room with a coffered ceiling, a wood-paneled den with a wood coffered ceiling and renovated bathrooms.

The house, which is in the Great Neck Public Schools District, is close to Lake Success and Great Neck village shops and restaurants, North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.