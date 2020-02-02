TODAY'S PAPER
Great Neck home on the market for $1.738 million

The six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home has 10-foot ceilings, radiant

The six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home has 10-foot ceilings, radiant heat and an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Many builders construct spec homes to appeal to a prospective homebuyer. This Great Neck home, on the market for $1.738 million, was created by Eastview Development Partners in collaboration with an investor.

"Most of the time, the builders build for themselves," says listing agent Maria Dilmanian of Laffey Real Estate. "In this case, he was hired to build it for the owner."

The six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home, which replaces an older structure on the property, features a double-height entry foyer, 10-foot ceilings, radiant heat and an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, along with two dishwashers, Wolf and Subzero appliances.

"It's a great custom-built house," Dilmanian says. "They used high-grade materials, high-end appliances. It's a real custom-built house, it's not like a spec house."

