A one-of-a-kind mansion with French palatial-inspired elements is listing for $5.5 million in the Kings Point section of Great Neck. Annual property taxes are $61,175.

Located in Kings Point’s gated Kennilworth community, the 9,784-square-foot brick-and-stone home has a grand entryway with soaring columns, six bedrooms, five full and two half baths, extra-high ceilings, hardwood floors, ornate moldings, a library with coffered ceilings and built-in bookcases, and a two-story great room with balcony. The .92-acre property has landscaped gardens and a pool.

The owner was inspired by a visit to the palace at Versailles in France, says listing agent Soheila Sharf of S. Sharf Realty.

“There are some major elements of French architecture taken from Versailles,” says Sharf, adding that the renovations took 3½ years to complete.

Made from carved wood and resin templates, the intricate moldings were installed throughout the house and then hand-painted by artists.

The two-story, curved wrought-iron staircase was designed through a computer program which measured all the angles and dimensions and was fitted into place in the foyer.

Located in the Great Neck Public School District, the home is within walking distance to the Long Island Sound and close to Kings Point and Steppingstone parks.