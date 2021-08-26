TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Great Neck Mediterranean-style house lists for $1.088 million

The home is near an elementary school and

The home is near an elementary school and two train stations. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A stately three-bedroom, one-bathroom Mediterranean-style house is on the market in Great Neck for $1.088 million.

The home, on a tree-lined avenue, has cathedral ceilings in the entryway and living room, which has a wood-burning fireplace.

"The two-story entry and living room are really spectacular," listing agent Patricia Erker of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. She, along with agent Elinore West, are representing the sellers, who updated the eat-in kitchen, which has granite countertops.

With a sweeping staircase, wrought-iron balcony and stucco walls, the home is not like a typical Colonial, Erker said. "It’s a dramatic look with that grand entry," she said.

The house has a formal dining room with plenty of built-in storage, walk-in closets, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, a security system and a smart thermostat. There are also hardwood floors, recessed lighting, custom window treatments and a roof that was replaced about six years ago.

The home has a full finished basement and a driveway leading to a detached one-car garage.

The property is down the street from Lakeville Elementary School, one of the reasons the owners bought the house years ago, Erker said.

A bus stop on the corner provides access to points east and west, and the property is close to both the Great Neck and Little Neck train stations.

Built in 1929, the home sits on a 0.09-acre property and is in the Great Neck School District. Taxes are $16,797.

Rachel O’Brien is a freelancer who has reported for Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

