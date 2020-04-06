Greek Revival-style home in Southampton lists for $2.995M

A Greek Revival-style home built in 2017 on a third of an acre is listing in Southampton for $2.995 million. The annual property taxes are currently $3,522, but expected to be about $10,000 after a full assessment.

The 4,200-square-foot home has a white stained cedar clapboard exterior, five bedrooms, 5½ baths, front porch with large columns and five-inch white oak floors. The kitchen is open to the great room and the open living room leads out to the pool area.

The builder built three homes in this style in Southampton, notes listing agent Vincent Horcasitas of Saunders & Associates.

“I think that’s what a lot of people are doing nowadays,” says Horcasitas. “It’s traditional on the outside, and they try to give it a flair of a Contemporary style, with moldings and a more modern, transitional look inside.”

Located in the Southampton Union Free School District, the home is a short walk to the village of Southampton.

“Village living gives you restaurants, shops and amenities, but you’re not close to the beach when you’re in the village,” he says, adding, “It’s well priced for what it is. It’s one of the least expensive new constructions in the village of Southampton, at just under $3 million.”