Greenport home on pond lists for $1.525 million

This house sits on a pond and features

This house sits on a pond and features a bulkhead, dock, and waterside pool on Snug Harbor in Greenport. Credit: Mary Hovey

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 3,519-square-foot home set along a pond that leads into the Peconic River in Greenport is listing for $1.525 million.

Built in 1979, the home has three bedrooms, two full and two half-baths and boasts water views from almost every room. Other features of the house include a unique spiral staircase, spacious living room with a cathedral ceiling and wood-burning fireplace, first-floor master suite, sunroom, second-floor balcony overlooking the water and third-floor office/observatory.

"It’s midcentury modern with beautiful views," says listing agent Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. "It has a beautiful pool on Gull Pond, which is very rare."

The third-of-an-acre property includes a 30-foot dock with 6-foot-deep draft at low tide that can accommodate two large boats.

The house is close to Greenport’s Main Road, Island’s End Golf & Country Club, Norman E. Klipp Marine Park, Lavender By The Bay, Kontokosta Winery, restaurants and shops.

"The location is really spectacular," Markarian says.

The annual property taxes are $18,195.

