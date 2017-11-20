TODAY'S PAPER
Vintage Greenport home on market for $935,000

The circa-1920 residence in Greenport, which was overhauled

The circa-1920 residence in Greenport, which was overhauled around 2006, has updated heat and central air conditioning, the listing agent said. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
A renovated two-family home with a covered wraparound front porch in Greenport’s West Dublin neighborhood is on the market for $935,000.

The circa-1920 residence, which was overhauled around 2006, has updated heat, central air conditioning, electrical systems and plumbing, says listing agent JoAnn Wind of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. New windows, exterior shingles and a new roof were also added; inside, there are updated bathrooms and kitchens.

Each of the approximately 1,200-square-foot living spaces has two en-suite bedrooms, a third full bath with a laundry and an open floor plan with a living/dining room and kitchen. The first-floor dwelling has sliding doors to a backyard patio. Each has separate furnaces, hot water heaters and oil tanks.

The home is set on a 0.13-acre corner parcel.

