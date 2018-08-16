TODAY'S PAPER
$530,000 Greenport home in family for 3 generations

This Greenport home is on the market for

Photo Credit: Abatelli Realty Co. Inc./Kelly and Clifford Harris

By Melanie Gulbas Special to Newsday
A 1940 bungalow-style Greenport home on the market for $530,000 has been in the same family for three generations.

Kelly Harris, one of the owners and executive director of Hampton Library in Bridgehampton, says she is “heartbroken that we have to sell, but we need a bigger house."

The 900-square-foot home has been in the Harris family for three generations, beginning with Kelly’s husband, Clifford Harris’ great-grandparents, says Kelly Harrison, who has a 10-month-old son with Clifford.

The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom and solar panels.

Newly updated, the house features new stonework, a remodeled front porch and walkway and a garage in the property's backyard. It still has its original doors and glass doorknobs, along with an arch in the bathroom that Clifford’s great-grandfather created.

The .13-acre property is listed with Robert Bittner of Abatelli Realty. Annual property taxes are $5,846

