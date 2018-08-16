A 1940 bungalow-style Greenport home on the market for $530,000 has been in the same family for three generations.

Kelly Harris, one of the owners and executive director of Hampton Library in Bridgehampton, says she is “heartbroken that we have to sell, but we need a bigger house."

The 900-square-foot home has been in the Harris family for three generations, beginning with Kelly’s husband, Clifford Harris’ great-grandparents, says Kelly Harrison, who has a 10-month-old son with Clifford.

The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom and solar panels.

Newly updated, the house features new stonework, a remodeled front porch and walkway and a garage in the property's backyard. It still has its original doors and glass doorknobs, along with an arch in the bathroom that Clifford’s great-grandfather created.

The .13-acre property is listed with Robert Bittner of Abatelli Realty. Annual property taxes are $5,846