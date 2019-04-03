A Greenport home listed for $850,000 features a handcrafted river rock fireplace.

The fireplace is a prominent highlight of the living room, which also features a slatted wood ceiling with exposed beams and tile floors.

The home was owned by George Costello, a local businessman who helped spearhead the restoration of Greenport’s historic roller rink. He died in 2012.

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house features a room off the master bedroom with a wood beamed ceiling and walls and a heated sunroom with tile floors that leads out to an arbor. The house has a new oil tank and burner.

The 3.12-acre property includes a pool, pond, greenhouse with water and electricity and a garage with a second-story loft with a full bathroom.

The listing agents are Joan Magleby and Rosemarie Costa of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.