Greenport home owned by historic family lists for $799,000

This Greenport home is listed for $799,000.

This Greenport home is listed for $799,000. Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker/Jim Harrison

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A historic Greenport home that’s been owned by the same family since it was built is on the market for $799,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial dates back to 1920 and has many period details, including hardwood floors, moldings and beadboard and an updated custom kitchen with cherry cabinets and an island.

Robert Cooper, the first owner, had a working schooner christened The Sarah Carpenter, which he used to haul coal up and down the East Coast from Greenport, says listing agent Rosemarie Costa of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The next generation of Coopers sailed with him until The Sarah Carpenter was destroyed in a hurricane. The family then started a successful fish processing plant which, at the time, was the largest employer in the community.

