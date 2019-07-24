Sellers Olivia Villanti and Guillaume Guevara

Community Greenport

Asking price $685,000

The basics A three-bedroom, three-bathroom Cape on a .15-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1920 home on Clark Street is listed for $740,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on Bridge Street sold May 28 for $980,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $6,359

Time on the market: Since March 1

Listing agents Alexander Aquino and Jill Dunbar, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Southampton, 631-283-4343

Why it’s for sale Olivia, 37, a freelance writer, and Guillaume, 38, an entrepreneur as well as the owner of a Mexican general store in the East Village of Manhattan, say they’re relocating to Mexico City, where Guillaume was raised and is an investor in several businesses. They say they want to be closer to Guillaume's mother, who lives there, and to have their son, Lalo, 3 ½, learn Spanish.

Olivia and Guillaume did substantial work to their 1929 1,800-square-foot weekend home. Olivia says:

"The first time seeing the home, it looked very modest. But then we walked in and saw the amazing light with a great feeling of openness. Being from the city, we needed that. There were several architectural details that appealed to us, like the archway that divides the two living areas and the terrific metal grate below it and the ceiling and wall moldings. It was a great canvas for the modern details we wanted to incorporate. The original floor plan was very different. In the sunken dining area, we put down a synthetic concrete floor. We removed the entire kitchen and built it from the ground up and added a sliding glass door. The upstairs was originally two small bedrooms and a bathroom. We kept one bedroom and built out over the kitchen and created a large master bedroom and added two full bathrooms.…We added insulation and a new HVAC system. It heats and cools so quickly. We have Nest thermostats, so we turn on the heat while driving from the city.…There’s a large backyard with preserved land behind it.…The house has that sane sensibility of the North Fork. Modest, but comfortable for entertaining. But nearby is the cool and modern sense of Greenport with great restaurants. This home teeters between the two.”