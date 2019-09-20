TODAY'S PAPER
Live and work at $1.289M Greenport building

This Greenport building is listed for $1.289 million.

Photo Credit: Ctry 21 Albertson Rlty/Liz Glasgow

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Greenport building with commercial space and an upstairs one-bedroom apartment is on the market for $1.289 million.

Dating back to 1835, the building has 3,295 square feet of space on two floors. The one-bedroom apartment has a full bathroom, and there are 1½ bathrooms on the first level.

The downstairs can be used for a gallery, showroom, retail or office space.

“It’s a unique opportunity to have a live/work situation,” says Jennifer Benton of Century 21 Albertson Realty, who is listing the property with Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

