Live and work at $1.289M Greenport building
A Greenport building with commercial space and an upstairs one-bedroom apartment is on the market for $1.289 million.
Dating back to 1835, the building has 3,295 square feet of space on two floors. The one-bedroom apartment has a full bathroom, and there are 1½ bathrooms on the first level.
The downstairs can be used for a gallery, showroom, retail or office space.
“It’s a unique opportunity to have a live/work situation,” says Jennifer Benton of Century 21 Albertson Realty, who is listing the property with Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.