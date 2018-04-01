Angels grace the walls of this $775,000 Greenport home
An unusual Dutch Colonial home in Greenport has been listed with an asking price of $775,000.
The three-bedroom home, with one full and one half-bathroom, was built around 1903, says seller Joan Murray.
Murray, who owns an inn in Greenport, bought the house two years ago as a real estate investment “and fell in love with it,” she says.
When renovating the home, she kept unusual features that were added over the years, including a fireplace with a turquoise inset and an angelic wall mural in the living room.
The home “lends itself to fun,” she says, and has “a sort of low-key spirituality about it.”
A separate garage has been converted into a studio. The home also has a finished bonus room in the attic.
The home is listed with Jill Dunbar of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
