An unusual Dutch Colonial home in Greenport has been listed with an asking price of $775,000.

The three-bedroom home, with one full and one half-bathroom, was built around 1903, says seller Joan Murray.

Murray, who owns an inn in Greenport, bought the house two years ago as a real estate investment “and fell in love with it,” she says.

When renovating the home, she kept unusual features that were added over the years, including a fireplace with a turquoise inset and an angelic wall mural in the living room.

The home “lends itself to fun,” she says, and has “a sort of low-key spirituality about it.”

A separate garage has been converted into a studio. The home also has a finished bonus room in the attic.

The home is listed with Jill Dunbar of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.