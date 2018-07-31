TODAY'S PAPER
Vintage Greenport home lists for $899,000

The Greenport home has three bedrooms and two

The Greenport home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/Cody McGovern

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A vintage bungalow in Greenport with an in-ground pool is on the market for $899,000.

Built in 1920, the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with an open living and dining area with a fireplace. 

“It’s in very good condition,” says listing agent Paul Loeb of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “Most of the antique homes in Greenport, you need new everything. This one is polished nicely.”

A big selling point is the freeform saltwater pool with a stone surround.

