Vintage Greenport home lists for $899,000
A vintage bungalow in Greenport with an in-ground pool is on the market for $899,000.
Built in 1920, the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with an open living and dining area with a fireplace.
“It’s in very good condition,” says listing agent Paul Loeb of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “Most of the antique homes in Greenport, you need new everything. This one is polished nicely.”
A big selling point is the freeform saltwater pool with a stone surround.
