The famed Grey Gardens has sold for $15.5 million.

The wood-shingled East Hampton home, built in 1897, had once been occupied by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ aunt Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and Beale’s daughter, Edith Bouvier Beale, known as “Little Edie.” The home was made iconic in “Grey Gardens,” a 1975 documentary about the reclusive mother and daughter and their squalid living conditions.

Sally Quinn, the wife of the late Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, listed the seven-bedroom, 6 1⁄2-bathroom house for nearly $20 million in February. Quinn and Bradlee purchased the home in 1979 and restored it.

In November, while the home was in contract, people lined up early in the morning for a weekend estate sale, which included some of the Beales’ possessions.

The nearly two-acre property is within walking distance of Georgica Beach and includes the famous gardens, along with a heated gunite pool and a Har-Tru tennis court.

The property had been listed by Corcoran’s Michael Schultz. He declined to name the new owners but said in a statement they plan on continuing to restore it.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me, but I feel grateful that the new owners will cherish the house as much as Ben, [son] Quinn and I did, and that their time there will be as magical as ours was,” Quinn said in a statement.