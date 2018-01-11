The star of the television show “Grey’s Anatomy” has put her Sag Harbor home on the market for $3.795 million.

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey in the hit ABC medical drama, purchased the 8.3-acre property in 2011 for $925,000, according to property records. Pompeo had the property’s original cottage torn down and, in 2013 had a 2,400-square-foot farmhouse constructed that she used as a summer house.

“Originally, Ellen had two children and she designed it with two separate family suites in mind,” says listing agent Jane Babcook of Brown Harris Stevens, who is representing the property along with Mark J. Baron. “But now that she has had her third child, she has outgrown the house.”

The house, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, has an open concept that includes a living room with a fireplace and double-height ceilings and a kitchen with white cabinetry and Carrarra marble counters.

Dual sets of French doors open to an all-seasons enclosed porch that has a fireplace and another set of French doors that lead out to a bluestone patio and in-ground gunite pool. The lower level of the house includes a media room and full bath.

The property, Babcook says, is in the final stages of subdivision that will create two 2-acre lots and a 4-acre reserve.

In a story about the home in Architectural Digest in July, Pompeo said the house’s style and interior design, achieved with the help of Estee Stanley and Brigette Romanek of West Hollywood-based Hancock Design, is unique to the Hamptons.

“I was looking to do something modern and hip and young, and I wanted to do something you don’t see out there — I wanted to do something different,” Pompeo told Architectural Digest. “It’s decorated in a way that’s a fresh look compared to those Hamptons places that all look like they’re owned by 60-year-old Hamptons billionaires, with the shingles and the light columns. They all put me to sleep.”