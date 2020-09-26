Gwen Verdon's Quogue home, a former lifesaving station, asks $8.95M

For those who prize history, location and luxury, 84 Dune Rd. in Quogue offers the trifecta. The house was originally built in 1870 and used as the U.S. Lifesaving Station until 1915. It has been renovated to a five-bedroom, three-bath property and was the final home of Broadway and dance legend Gwen Verdon, who lived there until 2000.

The house is on the market for $8.95 million. The prized Dune Road location, directly on the ocean, is prime real estate in the Hamptons. It has 150 feet of oceanfront, a detached, two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow, heated gunite pool, a catwalk to the sandy beach, a raised deck seating area on top of the dunes, an outdoor shower and a wraparound, mahogany porch, perfect for enjoying the ocean views.

"Steeped in history, this notable nautical property is a shining example of classic Hamptons style that's been bettered by its modern improvements," said representing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman. "It's a special place, made even more so by the thoughtful updates that pay homage to its past."

These include details like the original "U.S. Life Saving Station" sign, a boat room, original flooring and other woodwork, and memorabilia including surfboat designs and antique uniform buttons. Other highlights include a first-floor foyer, living room with a fireplace, dining room, family room, sunroom, laundry room and an eat-in kitchen with two sinks and wood-burning stove. The house is 3,963 square feet on 1.1 acres. The taxes are $18,254 a year.