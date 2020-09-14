A 2,500-square-foot, three-story home in Hampton Bays’ Shinnecock Hills is listing for $865,000. The annual property taxes are $13,172.

Though it was built in 2012 and has a modern open floor plan, the house features many antique elements, notes listing agent Rosie Reiss of Coldwell Banker Trading Places Realty, who calls the house a “Captain’s House,” both for its look and the fact that the owner is actually a commercial sea captain.

Adding to the antique look are nine-foot ceilings, abundant original millwork from older estates, wide plank elm wood floors and a 300-year-old chestnut fireplace from Normandy.

“When you come inside it doesn’t seem like it’s a brand new house. It seems like a completely Victorian-type of house,” says Reiss.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home has wraparound balconies on both the second and third levels, with expansive water views.

For the main level, where there is now a garage and boiler room, the owner has secured a permit to build a fourth bedroom, family room, kitchenette and full bath. A pulldown staircase on the third floor leads to a finished attic with sky and beach views.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s an amazing house,” Reiss says. “You have tremendous views of Cowfish [Restaurant] and everything else out there. And he doesn’t need flood insurance. He’s right on Shinnecock Canal and there’s a right of way where you can put in a little canoe or boat.”

Located in the Hampton Bays Union Free School District, the property has deeded access to the waterfront and is close to ocean beaches, golf courses, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.