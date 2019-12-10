A farm ranch-style home is listing in Hampton Bays for $1.149 million. The annual property taxes are $12,502

The three-bedroom, two-bath home has an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wood plank floors, master suite with sitting room and a sprawling front porch.

The just-under one-acre property includes a pool surrounded by a deck, gazebo, generator and two-car garage.The home is near West Landing Bay Beach, restaurants and shops, and is in the Hampton Bays Public School District

The listing agent is Ralph DeRosa of Island View Properties.