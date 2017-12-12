TODAY'S PAPER
$2.395M Hampton Bays home got designer makeover

The Hampton Bays home offers waterfront views on

The Hampton Bays home offers waterfront views on three sides. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Danny Schrafel Special to Newsday
An architect and interior designer recently completed an overhaul of a five-bedroom, three-bath Hampton Bays spread now listed for $2.395 million.

Mara Frederiksen, whose Capoferri Design studio is known for its work on super-yachts, completed the project in September, says listing agent Joseph Savio of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The home is set on a 0.41-acre parcel with water on three sides, a 250-foot private beach and a deeded boat slip in a private marina.

The approximately 2,700-square-foot home includes a living-dining-great room with views of Wells Creek, Shinnecock Bay, Dune Road and the Ponquogue Bridge through a wall of windows. The kitchen has a six-burner stove, Savio says. Moldings throughout include cove lighting.

A renovated bathroom in the master bedroom suite has a built-in dressing room, and a den has a Murphy bed behind built-in bookshelves.

Exterior finishes include a prefabricated cedar shingle treatment and bright-white, paint-free Azek trim. A wraparound Brazilian Ipe wood deck has a seamless glass railing to maximize water views and steps down to a covered lounge at ground level.

