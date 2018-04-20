TODAY'S PAPER
Why you should buy their Hampton Bays house

“We have an open floor plan, which is great for indoor entertaining. And we’ve thrown some really wonderful summer parties, too,” says the owner.

This Hampton Bays Colonial has a ground-floor master

This Hampton Bays Colonial has a ground-floor master suites, with a junior suite upstairs, April 12, 2018. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Sellers Tom and Jean Lynch

Address 9 Gerald Lane, Hampton Bays

Asking price $674,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on a 0.36-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom 3 ½-bath farmhouse-style home on Springville Road is listed for $819,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on Ponquogue Avenue sold March 7 for $435,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $8,012

Time on the market Since November

Listing agent Edward Kurosz, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Quogue, 631-653-6700

Why it’s for sale Jean, 52, a real estate agent, and Tom, 67, a project manager for a landscape company, say they’re downsizing and relocating to Riverhead.

The addition of a main-floor master suite has made the Lynches’ 2,560-square-foot home into a Colonial with a sprawling ground floor. Jean says:

“This has been a wonderful house to raise kids and also to entertain year round. We have an open floor plan, which is great for indoor entertaining. And we’ve thrown some really wonderful summer parties, too. That’s the reason we bought the home. The large inground pool was converted from chlorine to saltwater in 2017. At the same time, we redid the pool surround. It’s brushed cement with a brick inlay. Separately, we have a brick patio, which is where we barbecue. Since my husband is in the industry, the front and back yards are professionally landscaped and private. . . . When we purchased the home in 1986, it had been a rental so we did major improvements. We added a main-floor master suite with a walk-in shower, dual sinks and a Jacuzzi tub. We put on a new roof and siding, and renovated the kitchen and entire second floor, where there’s an additional junior suite. . . . The beaches and Dune Road are less than five minutes away. We enjoyed our time here. This would be a great summer home or a full-time residence for a family.”

