A waterfront Hampton Bays compound that has been featured in motion pictures has sold for $5.7 million, the highest selling residential property in the hamlet’s history, based on all sold listings recorded by MLSLI.

The property first hit the market in May 2016 with an asking price of $4.995 million and went to contract after 10 days, says listing broker Todd Bourgard of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The property sat in contract for nearly two years due to estate issues before closing last week, he adds.

The nine-acre estate, which includes three structures, features 225 feet of shoreline along the Peconic Bay. The 3,725-square-foot main house, known as Shorebluff, was built in 1897.

“It’s a beautiful, 19th-century home that was almost completely original,” Bourgard says. “The people that purchased it are going to be renovating it but keeping the character intact.”

Featuring seven bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, the house sits roughly 20 feet from a 40-foot bluff that overlooks the bay, Bourgard says.

The house was featured in “Margot at the Wedding,” a 2007 movie starring Nicole Kidman and Jack Black, and “The Forgotten,” which was released in 2004 and starred Julianne Moore.

The property also includes a 2,646-square-foot guest house and a 1,000-square-foot carriage house.

The selling price was the highest in Hampton Bays based on recorded deed transactions, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Among recent sales in Hampton Bays recorded by MLSLI.com, it topped a four-bedroom Contemporary that sold for $3.02 million in October.

“Hampton Bays is booming like it never has before,” Bourgard says. “The area has the most beautiful, affordable waterfronts in all of the Hamptons. This being a record sale kind of proved that.”