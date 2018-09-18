Ballerina Valentina Kozlova has put her Hampton Bays home on the market. The 1,200-square-foot three-bedroom is listed for $549,000. The home came on the market earlier this summer for $569,000.

Kozlova was born in the Soviet Union and defected to the United States in 1979. She joined the New York City Ballet as a principal dancer and later opened her own ballet school, the Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory. She was recently honored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, listed on its annual list of Great Immigrants.

The home, which Kozlova purchased in 2011 for $300,000, according to public records, features an updated kitchen and a wood-burning stove, says Constance Porto of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Carol Pugliese and Anne Marie Francavilla.

“It’s a very adorable, unique home and it’s a very good deal for Hampton Bays,” Porto said. “She has priced it to sell.”