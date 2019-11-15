TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Hampton Bays home lists for $399,000

This Hampton Bays home is on the market

This Hampton Bays home is on the market for $399,000. Credit: Andrew Limjoco

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Hampton Bays home is on the market for $399,000. Annual property taxes are $4,499.

Updates to the 900-square-feet ranch-style house include the roof, flooring, kitchen, air conditioning, heating, hot water heater, irrigation, landscaping, lighting and bathroom vanity. The house has a combined living room and dining area with a fireplace and skylights.

The .14-acre property is close to Shinnecock Bay and restaurants, and is in the Hampton Bays Public Schools district.

The listing agents are Robert Landsiedel and Jean Lee Landsiedel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search