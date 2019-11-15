A Hampton Bays home is on the market for $399,000. Annual property taxes are $4,499.

Updates to the 900-square-feet ranch-style house include the roof, flooring, kitchen, air conditioning, heating, hot water heater, irrigation, landscaping, lighting and bathroom vanity. The house has a combined living room and dining area with a fireplace and skylights.

The .14-acre property is close to Shinnecock Bay and restaurants, and is in the Hampton Bays Public Schools district.

The listing agents are Robert Landsiedel and Jean Lee Landsiedel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.