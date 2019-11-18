TODAY'S PAPER
Hampton Bays home lists for $390,000

This Hampton Bays cottage is on the market

This Hampton Bays cottage is on the market for $390,000.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Hampton Bays cottage is on the market for $390,000.

Annual property taxes for the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home are $4,813.

The one-story house, which has an eat-in-kitchen, is on a .31-acre lot. It is near the Shinnecock Canal and Shinnecock Marina as well as beaches, shopping and restaurants.

The house is in the Hampton Bays Public Schools district.

The listing agent is Maria Langiulli of Village Real Estate.

