A Hampton Bays cottage on a deep lot has come on the market for $369,000.

“Where do you find a piece of the Hamptons at this price point?” says listing agent Tahir Baig of Compass.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, built in 1945, has been owned by the same family since the late 1950s. It sits on a .17-acre lot.

“There’s room for expansion, up and out to the back,” Baig says.