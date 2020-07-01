TODAY'S PAPER
Hampton Bays studio with access to pool, tennis court lists for $139,000

This studio in Hampton Bays provides more outdoor

This studio in Hampton Bays provides more outdoor than indoor space, but it comes with access to an in-ground, saline pool. Credit: Daniel Wright

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
This studio in Hampton Bays provides more outdoor than indoor space, but it comes with access to an in-ground, saline pool, a tennis court and a community garden. It's on the market for $139,000.

The 200-square-foot space comes with a kitchenette, bathroom and sleeping loft, as well as a private 400-square-foot deck. It's part of Springville Estates, a 5-acre, 20-unit cooperative development a few miles from Ponquogue Beach.

Daniel Wright of Compass, who owns a unit in the complex and is co-listing the studio with Christopher Ritchey, says the property was once a motel called The Rusty Door and also served as a tennis camp before converting to a coop about 30 years ago.

The home is similar to a tiny house, and while it could use some cosmetic upgrades, it's an inexpensive, low-fuss way to own property on the East End.

"To own a house in the Hamptons is not cheap and there's a lot of upkeep, Wright says. "It really makes it an incredible deal."

Units in the complex vary in size and don't come up for sale very often, Wright says. Maintenance is $435 a month, which includes taxes. It cannot be used as a primary residence.

