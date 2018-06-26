The owner of the Hampton Jitney is selling her 7,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Quogue for $5.79 million.

The house belongs to Missy Lynch, who along with her husband bought the Hamptons-based bus company in 1988.

“They built the house from scratch and really put a lot of love into it,” says listing agent David Cox of The Corcoran Group.

The six-bedroom, shingled house has a wraparound porch, heated pool and dock permits. The home sits on 5.2 acres next to Penniman Creek. The master bedroom and one of the guest rooms have balconies with views of the water.