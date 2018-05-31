Hamptons houses for under $1 million

East Hampton

4 Renee’s Way

$839,000

This traditional home, with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, has been recently updated says listing agent Marlene O’Halloran of The Corcoran Group. The house, built in 1977, features an open concept with hardwood flooring throughout. The living room has vaulted ceilings with skylights and a wood-burning fireplace that is flanked by dual sets of sliding glass doors that open to a patio overlooking an in-ground, heated pool. The new kitchen includes white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.

The main level master bedroom also features sliders that open to the pool area and yard. Two additional bedrooms are on the upper level of the 1,600-square-foot house, which also has a full unfinished basement. In addition to renovated bathrooms, O’Halloran says updates on the house include a newly installed two-zone central air conditioning system, new roofing and siding and a new pool liner. The one-acre property, on a cul-de-sac, also includes a treehouse and an outdoor shower, says O’Halloran. The taxes are $7,712. Marlene O’Halloran and Greg O’Halloran, The Corcoran Group, 631-875-0255.

Sag Harbor

207 Jermain Ave.

$999,000

Built in 1900, this traditional house is “right in the village for under $1 million, and there isn’t much out there in that price range that is in such turnkey condition,” says listing agent Diane Shifman of Compass. The house, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, features wide-plank hardwood flooring and detailed moldings that surround the windows in the living room and adjacent dining room.

Off the kitchen, which Shifman says has gas cooking, is a large pantry. The bedrooms, two of which are on the upper level along with the full bath, also feature wide-plank hardwood floors. The 0.20-acre corner property, which is a half-mile from Havens Beach, also includes an unfinished basement and a detached 1 1/2-car garage. The taxes are $3,890. Diane Shifman and Kevin Flaherty, Compass, 973-818-4392, 631-905-9410.

Hampton Bays

9 Bayview Terrace

$799,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom traditional is on a 0.95-acre property that sits adjacent to Hubbard County Park. The house, built in 1995, has a family room with a fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to a Tyvek deck and heated-in-ground pool. Open to the living room is an eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. The main level also includes a formal dining room and an office.

The master suite, on the upper level with three additional bedrooms, features a bathroom with a walk-in shower, stand-alone tub and exterior vanity. The house, with hardwood floors and central air conditioning, also includes a finished basement. The property, on a cul-de-sac, boasts a wraparound porch, firepit and outdoor shower. The taxes are $8,819. Kimberly Riccio, Hampton Estates Realty, 631-566-8737, 631-288-6333.