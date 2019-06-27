East Quogue

1004 Aerie Way

$399,000

Coming in at 1,341 square feet, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom second-floor unit is part of the Eagles Walk at East Quogue complex, a 55-and-older community built in 2004. The unit features an open floor plan and a kitchen with maple cabinetry and granite counters. The guest room has its own balcony.

Communal amenities include an in-ground pool and a clubhouse. Monthly common charges are $455. Listing agents: Timothy Allen Morabito and Nicole Weiss, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-288-6244

Westhampton Beach

281 Dune Road, Unit 17A

$390,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom oceanfront unit is in the La Coquille co-operative apartments, which are open Memorial Day to late October only. A major renovation to the 600-square-foot unit has converted it to a sleek and contemporary living space. Some of the upgrades are new flooring, a new kitchen with custom cabinetry, a new bathroom and air conditioning.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The private deck is tucked under a rollout awning. Monthly year-round payments of $667 cover taxes, insurance and maintenance. Concierge services, a heated oceanfront pool, and ocean and bay access are popular amenities. Listing agent: Natalie Lewis, The Corcoran Group, 516-982-9572

Hampton Bays

61 West Tiana Road, No. 18

$399,990

This 800-square-foot waterfront co-op is part of the Hampton Arms co-operative apartments that were built in 1981. It is an upper unit and features bamboo-like laminate flooring, a living room, a kitchen and a waterfront deck with access through large sliding glass doors off the living room.

The dining room was originally the second bedroom and can be converted back at the seller’s expense. There are two oversized skylights in the living room. It is being sold fully furnished. The monthly maintenance charge is $734 and includes taxes and maintenance. Listing agent: David Restrepo, Arbo Realty, 516-359-9281