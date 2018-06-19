The 2018 Hampton Designer Showhouse will bring together more than 20 interior designers to transform a newly constructed home in Bridgehampton.

The house, which will be put on the market, was donated by Barsalin Building & Design.

Builder Steven Salamone says the design of the 8,000-square-foot, three-floor home is “traditional with a modern edge.”

The house has two master bedrooms, one on the first floor with a patio and one on the second floor with a walkout balcony.

Long Island designers include Designs by Fernando of Deer Park, Jackie Young for Baltimore Design Group in Port Washington, Sea Green Designs of Southampton, The Rinfret Group of Manhasset and Amal Kapen Interiors, Kate Singer Home, Katharine Jessica Interior Design and Kim E. Courtney Interiors, all of Huntington.

The show house, which benefits Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, opens with a gala preview cocktail party at the show house, 2148 Scuttle Hole Rd. in Bridgehampton, on July 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Gala tickets are $225 each.

The show house will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 22 through Sept. 3. Admission is $40 and includes the Showhouse Journal. Children 6and younger, infants, strollers and pets will not be admitted.