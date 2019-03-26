Sag Harbor

39 Pine Crest Lane

$895,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on a 0.17-acre property, says listing agent Richard Kudlak of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The home, built in 2008, has an open layout that includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining area and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The first-floor master bedroom has a sitting room, a walk-in closet, a full bathroom and French doors that open to a rear deck. The two bedrooms on the upper level include walk-in closets, Kudlak says. The property, with taxes of $4,910, is around the block from Serene Green farm stand, minutes from Sag Harbor village and less than a mile from Foster Memorial Beach. Listing agent: Richard Kudlak, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-379-3570

East Quogue

21 Landing Lane

$649,000

This Contemporary, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is down the street from a beach along Shinnecock Bay. Next to the beach is a dock that offers homeowners the option of a seasonal boat slip, says listing agent Chris Foglia of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The house, which was built in 1993, features an eat-in kitchen with skylights, a formal dining room and a living room with sliding glass doors that open to a back patio. The master bedroom also has sliders leading to the patio. The house, with cathedral ceilings throughout, sits on a 0.38-acre property. The taxes are $7,076. Listing agent: Chris Foglia, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-831-2515

Southampton

17 Middle Pond Rd.

$799,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch offers water views of Middle Pond, which flows out to Shinnecock Bay. The house is on a double 0.39-acre lot. The house includes a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with views of the water and a dining room with sliding glass doors.

Built in 1955, the house includes central air conditioning and central vac hookups. Taxes on the property are $6,167. Listing agent: Joan Zito, Hamptons Realty Associates, 631-488-7172