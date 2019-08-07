TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

What you can get in the Hamptons for less than $500,000

A co-op in this Westhampton Beach development is

A co-op in this Westhampton Beach development is listed for $489,000. Photo Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

By Ann Donahue-Smukler and Michael Gavin ann.smukler@newsday.com, michael.gavin@newsday.com
Print

East Quogue

58 Lewis Rd.

$495,000

This ranch, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is on a .65-acre property. The stucco house, at 1,700 square feet, includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and partial basement. A guest suite with a separate entrance features a living room, kitchenette, bedroom and new bathroom. 

Updates on the house include a 7-year-old roof, and a new boiler, hot water heater and oil tank, the listing agent says. The property also has a back patio and a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Surrounded by greenery and farmland, the house is about a mile from Shinnecock Bay. Rosemary Reiss, Coldwell Banker Trading Places Realty, 516-840-1044 

Westhampton Beach

35 Library Ave.

$489,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op at Harbour House is on a bulkheaded canal. The top-floor unit, with hardwood floors, includes a living room with sliding glass doors that open to a private deck overlooking the bay and marina. The 654-square-foot co-op also includes a kitchen with a skylight and a newly renovated bathroom, the listing agent says. Harbour House is a year-round complex about a mile from Dune Road and the beach and offers a heated pool and deeded docking rights to accommodate a boat up to 28 feet. Darlene Manzella, Brown Harris Stevens, 631-288-5527

Hampton Bays

46 Rampasture Rd.

$499,000

Perched on Tiana Bay, this updated two-bedroom, one-bathroom bayfront cottage is part of the 46 Rampasture Owners Association and is a free-standing co-op. It is 500 square feet and features central air conditioning and a 230-square-foot private deck. The complex is open April through November.

The monthly common charge (year-round) is $641 and includes property taxes, boat docking, propane (for heat and cooking), cable, water, garbage removal, lawn maintenance and flood insurance. It is one of seven cottages on the 1.57-acre parcel. Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-871-7844

By Ann Donahue-Smukler and Michael Gavin ann.smukler@newsday.com, michael.gavin@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Hempstead Police Officer Michael Holley plays football with 'Night Out' a welcome distraction in Hempstead
Donnell Hicks is led out of the Sixth DA: AutoZone driver may face more charges in death
Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives investigate the death of Detectives probe C. Islip shooting death, police say
The blackened catfish tacos with jambalaya at Bayou Owner of closed Cajun spot opens new eatery
Dennis Cole, of Oakdale, plays a vintage Elvis-themed Pinball boosts LI Retro Gaming Expo
Police said Rashon Williams has been charged with Cops: Man fires shot, narrowly misses another man
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search