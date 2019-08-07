What you can get in the Hamptons for less than $500,000
East Quogue
58 Lewis Rd.
$495,000
This ranch, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is on a .65-acre property. The stucco house, at 1,700 square feet, includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and partial basement. A guest suite with a separate entrance features a living room, kitchenette, bedroom and new bathroom.
Updates on the house include a 7-year-old roof, and a new boiler, hot water heater and oil tank, the listing agent says. The property also has a back patio and a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Surrounded by greenery and farmland, the house is about a mile from Shinnecock Bay. Rosemary Reiss, Coldwell Banker Trading Places Realty, 516-840-1044
Westhampton Beach
35 Library Ave.
$489,000
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op at Harbour House is on a bulkheaded canal. The top-floor unit, with hardwood floors, includes a living room with sliding glass doors that open to a private deck overlooking the bay and marina. The 654-square-foot co-op also includes a kitchen with a skylight and a newly renovated bathroom, the listing agent says. Harbour House is a year-round complex about a mile from Dune Road and the beach and offers a heated pool and deeded docking rights to accommodate a boat up to 28 feet. Darlene Manzella, Brown Harris Stevens, 631-288-5527
Hampton Bays
46 Rampasture Rd.
$499,000
Perched on Tiana Bay, this updated two-bedroom, one-bathroom bayfront cottage is part of the 46 Rampasture Owners Association and is a free-standing co-op. It is 500 square feet and features central air conditioning and a 230-square-foot private deck. The complex is open April through November.
The monthly common charge (year-round) is $641 and includes property taxes, boat docking, propane (for heat and cooking), cable, water, garbage removal, lawn maintenance and flood insurance. It is one of seven cottages on the 1.57-acre parcel. Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-871-7844
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.