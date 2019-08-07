East Quogue

58 Lewis Rd.

$495,000

This ranch, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is on a .65-acre property. The stucco house, at 1,700 square feet, includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and partial basement. A guest suite with a separate entrance features a living room, kitchenette, bedroom and new bathroom.

Updates on the house include a 7-year-old roof, and a new boiler, hot water heater and oil tank, the listing agent says. The property also has a back patio and a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Surrounded by greenery and farmland, the house is about a mile from Shinnecock Bay. Rosemary Reiss, Coldwell Banker Trading Places Realty, 516-840-1044

Westhampton Beach

35 Library Ave.

$489,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op at Harbour House is on a bulkheaded canal. The top-floor unit, with hardwood floors, includes a living room with sliding glass doors that open to a private deck overlooking the bay and marina. The 654-square-foot co-op also includes a kitchen with a skylight and a newly renovated bathroom, the listing agent says. Harbour House is a year-round complex about a mile from Dune Road and the beach and offers a heated pool and deeded docking rights to accommodate a boat up to 28 feet. Darlene Manzella, Brown Harris Stevens, 631-288-5527

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hampton Bays

46 Rampasture Rd.

$499,000

Perched on Tiana Bay, this updated two-bedroom, one-bathroom bayfront cottage is part of the 46 Rampasture Owners Association and is a free-standing co-op. It is 500 square feet and features central air conditioning and a 230-square-foot private deck. The complex is open April through November.

The monthly common charge (year-round) is $641 and includes property taxes, boat docking, propane (for heat and cooking), cable, water, garbage removal, lawn maintenance and flood insurance. It is one of seven cottages on the 1.57-acre parcel. Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-871-7844