Handicapped-accessible Colonial in Manorville on sale for $985,000

A custom-built Colonial home that is handicapped-accessible is on the market in Manorville for $985,000. The annual property taxes are $21,574.

Situated on a 0.94-acre lot, the 6,300-square-feet home has five bedrooms, three full and two half-baths, a two-story entry with a grand staircase, and an indoor pool with spa and waterfall.

Geared toward someone with special needs, the house has an elevator that goes from the basement to the second floor, and a first floor with extra wide hallways and a bedroom suite with a Guldman overhead ceiling lift, which goes from the bedroom to the accessible shower.

If the buyers wish, the owners will remove the ceiling lift, notes listing agent Lynn Anne Daly, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Describing the house as “perfect,” Daly says, “They use the indoor pool room for entertaining, because it is large. They have 5-zone heating and air conditioning in the house, along with 400 amp service. They have a separate circuit outlet for a generator, if anybody wants to get a generator.”

Located in the Eastport-South Manor Central School District, the home is close to Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton, the Our Lady of the Island shrine, Animal Farm Petting Zoo and Long Island Game Farm in Manorville, Sunrise Highway, the Long Island Expressway, as well as horse farms, farmland, Tanger Outlets, wineries and golf courses.

“It’s like the gateway to the Hamptons,” adds Daly.