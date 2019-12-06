Hanukkah Seen: Treats and Traditions

Hanukkah falls on 25th day Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, which corresponds to the night of Dec. 22 this year. Make all eight days count by building on old traditions and starting a few new ones. We've rounded up some of our favorite holiday items, including a few cool new menorot, to help you make this year's celebration the best one yet.

Table Manners

Keep holiday dinners fun for the whole family no matter how long they run with this Coloring Hanukkah Paper Table Cover. The 36-by-8-inch paper table covering features large dreidels, menorot, and gifts galore for hours of coloring fun. $4.99 at Party City stores at the Marketplace Shopping Center, Broad Hollow Road, Nassau Mall, Phillips at Sunrise, Glen Cove Road, Staples Plaza, Great South Bay Shopping Center, Target, King Kullen Shopping Center, New Hyde Park Shopping Center, Long Beach Road, and online at partycity.com

Spin Class

Part stuffie, part strategy game, this spinning felt dreidel is equally suited for decorating and playing the dreidel game. Each blue and white dreidel is 3.5 inches high and handmade by women artisans in Kyrgyzstan. $24 at shop.thejewishmuseum.org.

Chai Art

This Silver Modern Menorah brings a contemporary take to traditional menorah. The sleek, stylish 11-inch-wide menorah is made of silver-finished iron and holds standard-sized Hanukkah candles. $39.95 at the Manhasset Crate & Barrel store and online at crateandbarrel.com.

Block Party

Blocks aren't just for kids. This fun, unusual 9-Piece Wood Block Hanukkah Menorah with Silver Foil is perfect for the holiday and can be used as individual candle holders during the rest of the year. The wooden set is 13.75 inches long, and it holds standard Hanukkah candles. $15 at Target stores in Huntington, Commack, Levittown, Central Islip, Westbury, and South Setauket , or online at target.com.

Swirl Power

The new Swirl Chanukah from Sara Beames of Beames Designs features a swirling pattern etched on a glass base accented with gold mica. The 10-inch-wide menorah is available in blue or bronze. Available at Zion Lion in Roslyn or zionlion.com.

Blue Plate Special

For a new way to bring the holidays home, add this set of four stoneware Hanukkah Medallion Salad Plates to your dinner table. The blue-and-white dishware features elegant and unusual Star of David patterns, and each dishwasher- and-microwave-safe plate is 9 inches in diameter. $59.50 for the set at the Pottery Barn store at Walt Whitman in Huntington or online at potterybarn.com.

Trunk Show

Bring some whimsy to your Hanukkah table with this Ceramic Elephant Menorah from Jonathan Adler. The 10-inch-long high-fired stoneware menorah has a matte glaze and holds traditional Hanukkah candles. $128 at Imperial China in Roslyn; visit jonathanadler.com for more information.