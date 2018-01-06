A glass house in East Hampton listed for $995,000 was designed by architect Harry Bates, says the home’s listing agent.

“I think what’s really the most striking is the house was built somewhere in the late ’60s or early ’70s and the architecture still works,” says David Mazujian of The Corcoran Group of the design by Bates, who went on to form the firm Bates Masi Architects. “It’s timeless.”

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house is wrapped from floor-to-ceiling with window panes, separated down the middle by wood beams.

“With the exception of an interior bathroom, every room has a view of the outside so you really can enjoy nature and outdoors from pretty much every room in the house,” Mazujian says.

With an open concept and double-height ceilings, the great room includes a red brick wood-burning fireplace that stretches to the beamed ceiling. A galley kitchen, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, runs the width of the house.

In addition to an en suite master bedroom on the upper level, a second bedroom on the main floor also boasts a bathroom. A spiral staircase leads from the living area to a loft with built-in bookshelves, behind which is a separate work space adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows.

“It’s open but private,” Mazujian says of the work loft. “You can escape and do your work but feel like you’re outside with the light and windows and open feel.”

The .92-acre property, with taxes of $5,371, offers beach rights, Mazujian adds. The property also includes an in-ground pool and surrounding deck accessed by sliding glass doors off the home’s living area.