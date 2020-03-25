TODAY'S PAPER
Harry Bates-designed house in East Hampton lists for $5.995M

The house has an infinity pool, pool house

The house has an infinity pool, pool house with fireplace and full bath. Credit: Saunders & Associates

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Harry Bates-designed home is on the market in East Hampton for $5.995 million. The annual property taxes are $18,275.

The current owner, Edward Wilkerson, a fashion designer and artist, renovated the house about ten years ago, says Bayard Fenwick of Saunders & Associates, who is listing the house with Terry Cohen and Jon Vaccari.

“He took the house down to the studs,” says Fenwick, who notes that the house was featured in “Hamptons Cottage & Gardens” Magazine last fall. “He expanded the original footprint of the house and made a larger living/dining area downstairs and a larger master suite above.”

The master suite serves as an artist’s studio, with a parlor, studio and bedroom, and a two-side gas fireplace, decks on either side of the bedroom and spectacular views of the bay.

Bates, a partner in the award-winning Bates Masi + Architects firm, is notable for designing homes that fit seamlessly into their natural surroundings.

The four-bedroom, 5½-bath home, which sits on one acre, has an infinity pool, pool house with fireplace and full bath, plentiful deck space, and is walking distance to Gardiner’s Bay.

Located in a section of East Hampton’s Northwest Woods known as “celebrity row,” the area has attracted the likes of Hugh Jackman, Donna Karan, and Puff Diddy, all of whom owns houses nearby.

“It’s a really private enclave,” says Fenwick.

