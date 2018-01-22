TODAY'S PAPER
Harvey Weinstein sells Amagansett home for $10 million

Harvey Weinstein sold his Amagansett home, which he

Harvey Weinstein sold his Amagansett home, which he bought in 2014 for $11.4 million. Photo Credit: Google Earth / Trotman-Wilkins, David

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com
Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has sold his Amagansett home for $10 million, according to property records.

The seven-bedroom house, which sits on 1.93 acres along Gardiner’s Bay, originally hit the market in May 2016 with an asking price of $13.5 million. The price was cut to $12.8 million in April, and most recently had an asking price of $12.4 million. Records show the property, previously owned by producer and director Barry Sonnenfeld and Tony-winning producer Roy Furman, was purchased under Taisho Holdings LLC.

An agent representing the property declined to comment.

Weinstein, an Academy Award-winning film producer who was fired in October by The Weinstein Co. following accusations of sexual harassment, purchased the property in 2014 for $11.4 million, records show.

The 9,000-square-foot house includes a family room, kitchen and screened dining area with water views, according to the listing. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and a private balcony. The listing says the finished lower level includes a professional screening room with 3-D movie capabilities.

The gated property, which was listed with Beate Moore and Frank Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty, also boasts a rooftop deck, a heated pool and 260 feet of waterfront.

