The Harewood Estate in Laurel Hollow is back on the market, 12 years after it was first listed. The latest asking price is $5.995 million, a drop from its original $14.5 million asking price in 2007.

The property features an 8,000-square-foot brick center hall Colonial built in 1932 that was renovated and expanded in 2000 by Manhattan architect Oliver Cope. Highlights of the home include a frescoed ceiling in the entryway, a living room with inlaid wood floors and floor-to-ceiling Palladian windows, and a pine-paneled library.

The main house has seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

Also on the 7.66-acre property is a heated gunite pool with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Palladian-style pool house designed around 1960 by George B. Post and Sons, an architectural firm. It also has a kitchen and fireplace.

The estate is listed with Paul Mateyunas of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.