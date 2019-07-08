TODAY'S PAPER
Harewood Estate in Laurel Hollow lists for $5.995M

The Harewood Estate in Laurel Hollow.

The Harewood Estate in Laurel Hollow. Photo Credit: Peter Edson

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
The Harewood Estate in Laurel Hollow is back on the market, 12 years after it was first listed. The latest asking price is $5.995 million, a drop from its original $14.5 million asking price in 2007.

The property features an 8,000-square-foot brick center hall Colonial built in 1932 that was renovated and expanded in 2000 by Manhattan architect Oliver Cope. Highlights of the home include a frescoed ceiling in the entryway, a living room with inlaid wood floors and floor-to-ceiling Palladian windows, and a pine-paneled library.

The main house has seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.  

Also on the 7.66-acre property is a heated gunite pool with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Palladian-style pool house designed around 1960 by George B. Post and Sons, an architectural firm. It also has a kitchen and fireplace. 

The estate is listed with Paul Mateyunas of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

