No need for dogs to wipe their paws on the mat before entering a Hauppauge home on the market for $779,000. The backyard is lined with pet turf, which resembles grass but requires no maintenance and leaves no mess. In the corner of the yard, there is even a sculpture of a fire hydrant.

The turf, off the patio in the backyard, is surrounded by a fence with a decorative ivy-like privacy lining.

“Sometimes if grass gets torn up a little bit, you have mud and the dogs are tracking that in the house after they’ve gone out to do their business,” says listing agent Anna Niola of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “They don’t have that problem anymore. After the dogs are finished, they come in and their paws are clean.”

And do the three dogs currently living at the house actually use the fire hydrant?

“Yeah, they do,” Niola says with a laugh. “They love it.”

Cleanup on the turf — which has a base layer of bluestone and crushed RCA, a recycled concrete that aids with stabilization and drainage — is minimal, she adds.

“You remove the waste and hose it down,” Niola says. “That’s the way it has been designed, so that it is an easy cleanup.”

Sliding glass doors in both the den and dining room open to the patio and turf area. The 3,600-square-foot condo, in the Hamlet at Wind Watch gated community, features three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms.

Mahogany flooring lines the entry way and formal living and dining rooms. The eat-in kitchen, which is open to the den, features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The main level also includes a room being used as a home theater, which has a 10-foot-wide screen, projector and surround sound that can be included in the sale, Niola says.

The master bedroom boasts two walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a bathroom. The loft on the upper level features Shoji doors on a rolling track that offer the option of an enclosed or open space.

The basement features a gym, with the equipment also included with the house, Niola says.

The property, with taxes of $14,013 and monthly fees of $493, includes an attached two-car garage and a paver and flagstone driveway and walkway. The back patio, also flagstone, offers views of the first hole of the Wind Watch Golf and Country Club, which residents get discounted access to, Niola says.

The community, with 24-hour manned gates, features a heated outdoor pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse with a fitness center.