Head of the Harbor horse property lists for $1.199M

This Head of the Harbor home is on

This Head of the Harbor home is on the market for $1.199 million. Photo Credit: Vizzi Edberg

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Head of the Harbor home with a barn and horse stables is on the market for $1.199 million.

The 2.56-acre property includes a separate barn with a three-stall stable and upstairs guest quarters that includes a bedroom, kitchen, living room and full bathroom.

The three bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home features custom moldings, wood beamed ceilings, radiant heated tile and hardwood floors and a home generator.

The listing agent is Theresa Ottomano of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

