Tennis champ Helen Jacobs' former East Hampton house asks $3.199M

One of the oldest houses in East Hampton, once owned by a tennis champion, is on the market for the first time in 50 years. It is asking $3.199 million, a cut from its original asking price in June 2019, when it was listed for $3.495 million.

Architectural experts believe the original dwelling was first built as early as 1646. Additions were constructed in the late 18th century, with the home converted from a Saltbox to a two-story Colonial. The wood-shingled structure now stands at 3,800 square feet, with six bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.

Seller Jack Peltier purchased the home in 1970 from Helen Jacobs, an American tennis player who won nine Grand Slam titles. He recently moved to Savannah, Georgia, where he purchased another historic property.

Peltier’s East Hampton home was built by descendants of the Fithian family, which the road it is on is named for, and was moved about 50 yards from a spot closer to Main Street to its current location in the 1920s, Peltier said.

"It has been well preserved," Peltier said. "When you go there, you feel the vibrations of the good people who've lived there."

The home sits on nearly a half-acre close to the village of East Hampton, with an English perennial garden and a brick patio. It features a central chimney and a fireplace with a beehive oven that was originally used to bake bread and other items. There are also wide-plank wood floors and antique tongue and groove paneling and hinges.

It's being offered as a co-exclusive by Edward Mulderrig of Sotheby’s International Realty and Sharman S. Peddy of Brown Harris Stevens.

The property is in the East Hampton school district and has annual taxes of $6,023.