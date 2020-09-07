A renovated Colonial home is on the market in Hempstead for $530,000. The annual property taxes are $11,233.

The location in Hempstead is rather special, says listing agent Paul Perrone of Realty Connect USA.

“It is a very nice neighborhood,” Perrone says. “The houses are spaced farther apart: slightly larger properties.”

Built in 1923, the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout and a full, finished basement.

“The roof, the windows, the siding are all two years old, as well as the burner and the hot water heater,” Perrone notes. “They put in all the wood floors that are there right now. They have cherry-stained hardwood floors and the other hardwood floors are gunstock oak.”

The updated kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and cherry cabinets, some of which have glass fronts.

“They did finish off the basement very nicely,” Perrone adds. “They have a game room set up, with a pool table.”

The property, which is within Hempstead Village and close to its shops, services and restaurants and Uniondale Park, has an 18-foot above-ground pool in the backyard. It is in the Uniondale Union Free School District.