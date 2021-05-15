Hewlett Bay Park luxury waterfront home lists for $14.95M

A waterfront property large enough to accommodate a 100-foot yacht and an 18,000-square-foot, 14-room home on 1.7 acres in Hewlett Bay Park is on the market as an exclusive listing for $14.95 million.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, represented by Mike Pesce and Ron Lanzillotta, principals of The Pesce & Lanzillotta Team, was custom-built in 2016 for the sellers, who are leaving the area. It was designed in a Roman architecture style on a cul-de-sac in the Five Towns section of Nassau County. Lanzillotta said the property is great for entertaining with indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, a tennis court, movie theater, billiards room, a workout room with sauna and steam room and a temperature-controlled wine room.

The house has two wings. On the east wing of the first floor, there’s a custom chef’s kitchen. The first floor also has a sitting room, powder room, family room, pantry, dining room, elevator, guest bedroom with bath and an office. On the second floor there are a primary bedroom with two walk-in closets and a bath, and four other bedrooms all with walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. There’s also a second-floor washer and dryer.

Lanzillotta said the house was meticulously built with crown molding custom-made for the entire house, oversized windows and hardwood floors. It features a grand foyer with a custom bridal staircase and 35-foot ceiling. Throughout the rest of the house ceilings are 13 feet and all doors are 10 feet tall. Instead of gutters there's piping behind the stucco walls so the detailed façade isn’t interrupted. The structure was built on 275 Helical pilings to ensure a solid foundation.

"My favorite part of the house is when you pull up to it and you look at the detail on the exterior. It's breathtaking," Lanzillotta said. "It's the kind of house that when you see it, you can't imagine that they're building something like this today. It looks like old-world New York City architecture."

Though the house is large, Lanzillotta said, "this mansion still feels like a home where a family can still be close to one another, but at the same time, everyone can have their own privacy."

The home is 15 minutes from JFK International Airport and 30 minutes from New York City and in the Hewlett-Woodmere School District. The annual taxes are $116,533.40.