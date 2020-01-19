TODAY'S PAPER
Hewlett Bay Park waterfront ranch lists for $4.995M

"It's just magnificent and it is all view," says Ronnie Gerber, one of the listing agents. Credit: Tour Factory/ Steven Bababekov

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
An expanded waterfront ranch house in Hewlett Bay Park is listed for $4.995 million. Sprawling over two acres, this 8,500-square-foot home features seven bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms, and a four-car heated garage. Annual taxes are $115,457.

“It’s just magnificent and it is all view,” says Ronnie Gerber, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the house with Gus Lafkas. In addition to a fountain, the resort-like property has a pool area with a separate hot tub, a sitting area, a tennis court, and a sports court. “The whole outside was redone,” adds Gerber, emphasizing the amount of renovation for the landscaping.

The owners have also completely upgraded the separate guest house within the last three years. Built in 1983, the property is in the Hewlett-Woodmere Public School District.

