1882 Hewlett Colonial on the market for $875,000

The 0.3-acre property, which includes both brick and slate patios, is large for the area, the agent says. Credit: Michael Azzato

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Colonial home that dates to 1882 is on the market in Hewlett for $875,000.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home boasts wood-beamed ceilings in the dining room, living room and sitting room, an old-fashioned standing tub and wood paneling in the master bathroom, mosaic tile flooring in the kitchen, curved archways between rooms, a finished basement with high ceilings and an oversized patio.

"It’s like a fairy tale home." says listing agent Sergey Borohov, of Century 21 American Homes. "The dining room looks like a magical room for a king and queen."

At the same time, the home has many modern elements, including an updated kitchen with radiant heated floors, Borohov notes.

The 0.3-acre property, which includes both brick and slate patios, is large for the area, Borohov says.

"Regular properties are 50-by-100; 60-by-100," he says. "Here you have 50-by-240."

Located in the Hewlett-Woodmere School District, the home is very close to Grant Park, which has a pond, ice skating, tennis courts and ballfields, and is near shopping and restaurants.

The annual property taxes are $14,894.

